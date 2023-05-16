Why was TxDOT's decision to close exit ramps so late?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — “Why did it take so long,” Judy Butler of Corpus Christi and so many others wonder about the dangerous and deadly wrong way exits on the Harbor Bridge (Hwy. 181).

Since our investigation began after theNovember 2, 2022 fatal wrong way crash on the bridge, we learned that eight people died in the last seven years in crashes involving drivers entering the bridge heading in the wrong direction at flawed exits.

It took Governor Greg Abbott to speak publicly on KRIS 6 news on March 1, 2023 to finally get the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to search for real solutions.

Now that TxDOT haspermanently shut down three flawed exits (Power Street, Padre Street and Upper Broadway), why did it take so long?

Our 6-I team sent numerous questions to TxDOT in February of this year asking that questions and numerous questions.

TxDOT refused to answer our specific questions dating back to the September 2015 crash that claimed the life of Julie Gatheral. Her sister, Susan Hardinger, is one of many clamoring for the bridge exits to be closed as part of a real solution.

TxDOT didn’t answer a question we asked for them to respond to the loved ones of the victims of these deadly wrong-way crashes.

In late February of this year, TxDOT only responded with this statement.

KRIS 6 filed a Public Information Request asking for public TxDOT records related to matters pertaining to wrong-way crashes on the Harbor Bridge.

We found that on numerous occasions, TxDOT either did not respond after crashes or responded with actions such as new “DO NOT ENTER” or “WRONG WAY” signs, road reflectors, or blinking signs.

We also found out that in April 2021, a plan was in the works to install wrong-way detection systems at the major Harbor Bridge exits at Twigg, Power, Padre and Upper Broadway.

Below is a breakdown of emails we received from TxDOT only as a result from our Public Records Claim. We connected them to information about wrong way Harbor Bridge crashes to show any cause-effect response.

On September 22, 2015 at about 7 p.m., Julie Gatheral was driving southbound over the Harbor Bridge. She was on the way to pick up her husband, Ian, who just got off of work. Gatheral’s Nissan X-Terra was hit head-on by a truck driven by an intoxicated Lionel Guerra. He entered the Harbor Bridge on an exit in the wrong direction.

Gatheral was killed in that crash.

“How tragic is was ... senseless,” Hardinger reflected during aKRIS 6 interview at Gatheral’s gravesiteon December 17, 2022 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

KRIS 6 revealed statistics showing at least seven other deaths from wrong way crashes on the Harbor Bridge that happened since 2015.

That includes the March 29, 2017 crash that killed 25-year old Taylor Counts and 33-year-old Camilo Espitia, Jr. on the Nueces Bay Causeway (after crossing the bridge).

In February 2023, KRIS 6 asked TxDOT specific questions about those crashes and what plans did they put in place to avoid them and protect lives.

TxDOT responded with a broad brush message about safety measures they took to put up new signs and road reflectors and that wrong way detection systems would be put in place.

But that response did not address our specific questions about each deadly wrong way crash and other crashes that occurred since 2015.

We also asked questions like “Has there ever been an official plan to close any or all of those southbound exits to avoid drivers from entering the wrong way?”

Our 6-I team filed a public records request - asking for public documents from TxDOT pertaining to all wrong-way driving on the Harbor Bridge.

Here’s a glimpse of what was sent to us:

In October 2015, just days after the September death of Julie Gatheral, one TxDOT email acknowledged that deadly crash.

It also addressed an additional wrong-way driver crash where a driver swerved to avoid a head-on collision and struck a wall. The TxDOT email further reads, “several other head-on collisions nearly happened.”

So what was done?

TxDOT added flashing beacons to wrong-way signs at bridge exits.

According to those same documents we requested, nothing else was apparently done at the time about wrong-way driving until almost two years later.

Public records sent to us show on June 3, 2019, an email was sent by concerned citizen Judy Butler of Corpus Christi to then Council member-at-large Paulette Guajardo.

At the time, Butler said she witnessed the result of numerous wrong-way driver collisions on the Harbor Bridge.

She said she drove up to the scene of one of those wrong-way head-on collisions just the day before writing the email.

“I was the first one on the scene, and it was frightening," recalled Butler.

“There's nothing like standing on top of the bridge and feeling as helpless as you can possibly imagine.”

Butler wrote to Guajardo that that crash should be a wake-up call to the city and state.

“I thought 'why are we in this situation?' It just seemed ridiculous,” observed Butler.

In the email exchange, Guajardo responded, saying that she agreed with Butler’s email and would get with the city manager on the issue.

Guajardo also forwarded Butler's concern - that eventually got to TxDOT.

Almost six weeks later, records show TxDOT said it conducted a field review and proposed recommendations July 12, 2019.

TxDOT recommended replacing existing "do not enter" and "wrong way" signs, refreshing striping and road reflectors, and other measures. There was no mention of even closing the flawed Harbor Bridge exits themselves.

Judy Butler was hoping to get real solutions, but instead, she was disappointed with the results.

“I just felt like it fell on deaf ears. And it did because nothing really, nothing happened,” said Butler.

On February 15, 2020 at 2:05 am, another fatal wrong-way crash occurred on the Harbor Bridge.

This time, an intoxicated driver entered the bridge using the Power Street exit traveling in the wrong direction.

45-year-old Ricardo Zuniga III died after causing a head-on crash with 38-year-old Amy Hinojosa, killing the Gregory native and mother of three teens.

Four days later, on February 19, 2020, public records we requested show a TxDOT email asking someone from traffic engineering to gather information about another Harbor Bridge wrong-way driver crash.

The email asked "What countecountermeasures or improvements have been made? and “Are there any future improvements … like striping … sign size upgrades?"

A TxDOT power point presentation was sent out a few days later on February 25, 2020.

Our 6-I team noticed these proposals are essentially the same plans from July 12, 2019. Some work was completed. Other work was pending.

Public records also obtained by KRIS 6 show in early April 2020, additional TxDOT bridge enhancement issues were addressed with the City of Corpus Christi.

In June 2020, a TxDOT email confirmed all of the enhancements assigned to them were finally completed and signed off

The result were more of the same: replace ramp signs and striping, and add more "do not enter" and "wrong way signs" and street reflectors, among other measures.

Once again, according to these public records, there was not one suggestion or proposal to permanently shut down the Power Street exit or other problem Harbor Bridge exits.

Also, records show it wasn't until July 2020 that it was first mentioned about the need to install a wrong-way detection system at each exit.

Meanwhile, the deadly wrong-way crashes kept happening.

On July 8th, 2021, police records show 33-year-old Kristen Mang was intoxicated when she drove the wrong way onto the Harbor Bridge and crashed into an oncoming truck.

According to the records we received, TxDOT took no new action after that crash.

Then, 16 months later, on November 2, 2022, there was yet another deadly crash on the Harbor Bridge due to a wrong-way driver.

Navy veteran Mathew Banda and Betsy Mandujano, a San Patricio county communications operator, were killed in a head-on crash.

Roxanne Palacios now faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with that crash.

One month after that latest crash, email records KRIS 6 News obtained show the city of Corpus Christi asked TxDOT for a meeting to discuss the latest on the wrong-way detection system as part of existing safety improvements.

They mentioned two possible dates for the meeting: December 9 or December 13th 2022.

We did not see which date was accepted. Also, no details came out about the meeting.

However, one week later, records show that on December 12, 2022, a TxDOT email outlined a PowerPoint presentation called “The Safety Mission: Zero Wrong Way Driver Projects Corpus Christi District."

The plan looked at placing wrong-way detection systems at the four wrong-way exits (Power Street, Padre Street, Twigg Street, and Upper Broadway).

We noticed the project was supposed to start on April 20-21 at a cost of $269,000 ($50,000 per system, not including installation). It stated a completion date of May 2023.

As of now, only one detection system was installed (Power Street), but it's not operational because of a delay on parts to come in.

In addition, since that exit at Power Street was closed by the end of April 2023, we question how this system would work as illustrated.

Road sensors would need to be installed.

A closed exit ramp prohibits such an installation as shown in the diagrams in the email.

The last TxDOT emails we received by public records request, begin in February 2023; of this three months after the latest deadly Harbor Bridge wrong way crash.

On February 1, 2023, TxDOT email gave an update about delivering wrong-way signs on that day. It states that an update is expected on February 2nd about the wrong-way systems, it also mentions adding LED “blinker signs.”

A TxDOT email from February 9, 2023 notes that blinker signs should be installed on Tuesday, February 14.

KRIS 6 only found out about this project by driving by it the next day (February 15), the day we aired our first in a series of special "Facing Danger" reports.

A TxDOT email came out on February 17th , 2023 handng now Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo talking points about the November 2, 2022 wrong way fatality on the bridge.

The talking points also note that further coordination was needed between the city and TxDOT on bridge safety and that LED lights would be installed.

It notes that it would be months before wrong wrong-wayr detection systems could be installed

