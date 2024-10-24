PROBATION REVOKED: Daniel Esparza sentenced to two years in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Daniel Esparza was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday after pleading true to several allegations that he had violated his probation.

Esparza, who also goes by Daniel Saenz, was sentenced to five years probation in March 2023 after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

A probation officer testified Thursday that Saenz admitted to using cocaine, failed to report, and refused to comply with probation officers during a motion to revoke hearing in the 347th District Court on Thursday.

Following that hearing, Judge Missy Medary said she believed Esparza had played the system and that probation had tried to get him help.

Defense attorney Michelle Ochoa argued that Saenz had made repeated admissions of drug use to the probation department but did not receive help, nor were those admissions communicated to the court.

She also argued that he needs mental health assistance and that he has mental health diagnoses, including schizophrenia and is bipolar.

Prosecutor Will Greenlee asked Medary to violate Esparza's probation and sentence him to the maximum allowed by law, which is two years.

Greenlee also said there are seven new pending criminal charges, four of which the office abandoned for purposes of the motion to revoke the hearing and a parallel federal investigation into Esparza.

Esparza pleaded guilty to the remaining allegations and a litany of other probation violations.

Following the judgment issued Thursday, Esparza will have an opportunity to appeal the ruling.

KRIS 6 News been reporting on Esparza since April 2018 when "No Child Goes Hungry Corpus Christi", a local group Esparza was a part of, was accused of sending a string of bad checks. A local store told KRIS 6 News that three checks they received from Esparza bounced in March 2018.

In the Fall of 2022, KRIS 6 News also investigated Esparza after receiving calls from viewers who said Esparza's group, 361 Grants, promised them a $10,000 home repair grant in exchange for a $150 fee. Dozens of people called the KRIS 6 newsroom to say they never received the money they were promised.

In Feb. 2023, KRIS 6 News learned Esparza was at the center of another lawsuit after a woman claimed he stole more than $41,000 from her. Dr. Annette Martin, from Lubbock, who owns the Ayers Center strip mall said in 2019, Esparza claimed he was with Helping Hands Corpus Christi. She alleged that Esparza asked to rent a space and promised to renovate it in exchange for payment.

The Lubbock woman claimed he would call her and detail the work that was done. According to the lawsuit, he would send her phony invoices and that's when she would send him money to reimburse him for his work. Eventually, another tenant told her Esparza never used the space.

Esparza is also being sued in civil court and is accused of forging an elderly woman's signature to transfer properties into his name. Socorro Rodriguez filed a police report in Sept. 2023. She told KRIS 6 Investigates that the properties are her only source of income, including an apartment complex she intended to pass down to her daughters.

