Daniel Esparza asks judge, to get out of jail to pay his employees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A status hearing was held for Daniel Esparza on Thursday morning.

Esparza, who also goes by Daniel Saenz, was arrested on Aug. 19 after police say Esparza was involved in a disturbance with his landlord. After the disturbance, he was arrested after police say they found cocaine in his pocket. Since that disturbance, he has been accused of several new offenses including theft.

During the hearing, Esparza's attorney asked Judge Missy Medary if he could have his bond lowered so that he could make bond.

Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News Daniel Esparza appeared in court Thursday morning and asked for a bond reduction.

She explained Esparza needed to resolve business issues and pay nine employees before he took a deal from the state during his next hearing Oct. 24, but prosecutor William Greenlee quickly opposed Esparza's request.

"The state is opposed to a bond reduction given the nature of the charges in this case being business fraud. We don't want to risk creating additional victims within the community in the interim time before the MTR (motion to revoke hearing)," Greenlee said.

Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News Daniel Esparza stands before Judge Missy Medary in the 347th District Court Thursday morning.

Defense attorney Michelle Ochoa announced she had filed a motion, to quash the motion to revoke Esparza's probation. Judge Medary asked for a copy of that motion and announced Esparza's next hearing will be held on Oct. 24.

Many may know Esparza from various KRIS 6 investigative reports we covered on his 361 Grants program. Dozens of people said Esparza charged a $150 fee to apply for a home renovation grant they never received.

Esparza is also being sued in civil court and is accused of forging an elderly woman's signature to transfer properties into his name.

