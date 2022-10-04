Corpus Christi Police Department not yet investigating 361 Grants

You may remember Taylor Alanis and a photographer were covering 361 grants all last week, when they were confronted by and threatened by the the owner.

After speaking to CCPD, KRIS 6 learned he is now under investigation for terroristic threats.

Even after KRIS 6 uncovered a list of scams by 361's owner, Edward Turnbull, aka Danny Trujillo, aka Daniel Saenz, Daniel Esparsa, or any of the other aliases he 'worked' under, CCPD says that they cannot investigate until someone files a report.

"We need a victim. We need someone to step forward and say you know "I've been a victim of a crime".. and that we can use that to start investigating the issue," said Lt. Mike Pena with CCPD.

But despite the fact that 361 Grants is not currently being investigated, the police department is ready to go should a report be filed, as their fraud crime division is well versed in scams relating to COVID relief funds.

"So, we're very concerned with this because this clearly could be someone who's taking advantage of people and that's not okay here in Corpus Christi. No. The City of Corpus Christi is absolutely concerned with this," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Both mayor Guajardo and CCPD say there are steps you can take to ensure you aren't taken advantage of with scams, like checking in the better business bureau, researching the business online, or even calling up the city's help number at 3-1-1 so they can connect you to the resources you need.

