Coastal Bend man pleads guilty to drug charges

Posted at 6:13 PM, Mar 30, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local man plead guilty to drug charges on Thursday morning.

Daniel Esparza was sentenced to five years probation for possession of a controlled substance back in 2020. That substance, Judge Missy Medary said, mostly included cocaine.

The prosecutor in the case recommended he received five years community supervision and presiding Medary agreed.

Esparza is also the person behind 361 Grants, a group that claims to help people apply for grants and other types of financial assistance.

Dozens of people have reached out KRIS 6 News and complained that they never received grant money they were promised.

However, no criminal charges have been filed against Esparza for 361 Grants.

This is a developing story. KRIS 6 News will update as new developments emerge.

