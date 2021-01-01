Illi-Anna Martinez is a multimedia producer at KRIS 6 News.

Illi-Anna Martinez joined the KRIS 6 news team as a morning and weekend evening producer in February 2020. By July of 2020, Illi-Anna was promoted to the 5 p.m. newscast.

She began her career as a producer at a previous news station in May of 2018 before making the move to KRIS 6, which she couldn't be more thrilled about!

Illi-Anna is a Coastal Bend native. She's lived in Corpus Christi her entire life.

Illi-Anna graduated from Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi in May 2018, where she majored in Communication with an emphasis in media studies, along with a minor in digital journalism. Illi-Anna worked with the Island Waves Newspaper during her time with the university, starting off as a copy editor, reporter, then eventually Editor-in-Chief.

Illi-Anna is a huge advocate for education. In May of 2016, she graduated from Collegiate High School, where she obtained her high school diploma, along with an Associate's in Psychology and Liberal Arts. It wasn't until her time working with Island Waves that Illi-Anna realized her true passionate was news and story telling.

In her spare time, Illi-Anna loves to curl up with a good book. She also enjoys writing poetry and short stories. If you have a good joke, share it with her! Illi-Anna loves to laugh and spread some joy in the newsroom.

The Coastal Bend is home for Illi-Anna, and she looks forward to sharing your stories!

