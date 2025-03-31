Daniel Esparza moved to state penitentiary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Daniel Esparza, the man who was at the center of several investigations, including 361 Grants, Helping Hands Corpus Christi, and No Child Goes Hungry Corpus Christi, has been moved to the Fabian Dale Dominguez State Jail after being sentenced to two years in prison on October 24, 2024.

His projected release date is September 12, 2026.

Esparza, who also goes by Daniel Saenz, was sentenced to five years of probation in March 2023 after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance. His probation was revoked after failing to report, admitting to using cocaine, and refusing to comply with probation officers during a motion to revoke hearing in the 347th District Court back on October 24, 2024.

Prosecutor Will Greenlee asked Medary to violate Esparza's probation and sentence him to the maximum allowed by law, which is two years. Greenlee also said there are seven new pending criminal charges, four of which the office abandoned for purposes of the motion to revoke the hearing and a parallel federal investigation into Esparza.

Esparza pleaded guilty to the remaining allegations and a litany of other probation violations.

KRIS 6 News been reporting on Esparza since April 2018 when "No Child Goes Hungry Corpus Christi", a local group Esparza was a part of, was accused of sending a string of bad checks. A local store told KRIS 6 News that three checks they received from Esparza bounced in March 2018.

In the Fall of 2022, KRIS 6 News also investigated Esparza after receiving calls from viewers who said Esparza's group, 361 Grants, promised them a $10,000 home repair grant in exchange for a $150 fee. Dozens of people called the KRIS 6 newsroom to say they never received the money they were promised.

In Feb. 2023, KRIS 6 News learned Esparza was at the center of another lawsuit after a woman claimed he stole more than $41,000 from her. Dr. Annette Martin, from Lubbock, who owns the Ayers Center strip mall said in 2019, Esparza claimed he was with Helping Hands Corpus Christi. She alleged that Esparza asked to rent a space and promised to renovate it in exchange for payment.

The Lubbock woman claimed he would call her and detail the work that was done. According to the lawsuit, he would send her phony invoices, and that's when she would send him money to reimburse him for his work. Eventually, another tenant told her Esparza never used the space.

Esparza is also being sued in civil court and is accused of forging an elderly woman's signature to transfer properties into his name. Socorro Rodriguez filed a police report in Sept. 2023. She told KRIS 6 Investigates that the properties are her only source of income, including an apartment complex she intended to pass down to her daughters.

