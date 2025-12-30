2025 Yearender: A look back at the top stories from KRIS 6 News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The year 2025 is nearly at its end, and what a year it has been for the Coastal Bend. From the frigid January days that forced widespread school closures to the heated November election debates over Texas ballot propositions, our community has weathered both heartbreak and hope.

We've witnessed devastating tragedies that shook families and neighborhoods, celebrated victories that brought us together in ways that define life in South Texas. As we turn the page on another chapter, we reflect on the stories that shaped our year.

These are the top stories of 2025 that captured your attention, broke your hearts, and reminded us all why local journalism matters in the Coastal Bend.

TOP STORY FOR JANUARY:

SCHOOL CLOSURES: School districts closed due to extreme winter weather

When a powerful Arctic blast hit the Coastal Bend in January 2025, bringing freezing temperatures and dangerous ice conditions, virtually every school district in the region made the same decision: close the doors and keep everyone safe. From Corpus Christi ISD to tiny rural districts, more than 25 school systems shut down operations on Tuesday, January 21, affecting thousands of students across South Texas. Many districts extended closures through Wednesday or implemented delayed starts as icy morning conditions persisted.

The widespread closures highlighted how rare but serious winter weather events can bring an entire region to a standstill. Beyond just canceling classes, districts called off sports events, postponed school board meetings, and suspended all extracurricular activities. Even Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi shifted to remote operations. The community response showed Texas hospitality in action: Robstown opened a warming center at its senior center, complete with meals and, on a case-by-case basis, accommodations for pets. While South Texas isn't known for snow days, this Arctic blast reminded everyone that when Mother Nature brings dangerous conditions, student and staff safety always comes first.

SCHOOL CLOSURES: School districts closed Tuesday due to extreme winter weather

Read more here: SCHOOL CLOSURES: School districts closed due to extreme winter weather

__________________________________________________________________

TOP STORY FOR FEBRUARY:

Family members share heartbreaking details about Glazebrook St. murder-suicide

In February, a heartbreaking murder-suicide in Corpus Christi on Feb. 3 on Glazebrook Street sent shockwaves through the community. David and Karen Alexander, married 35 years, faced an impossible situation when Karen's cancer left her with three painful tumors and no hope for treatment. Despite seeking help from multiple doctors, the 62-year-old was either turned away or told nothing more could be done. Her former firefighter husband worked multiple jobs trying to pay for her care, but their financial struggles mounted as her suffering continued. On their 35th wedding anniversary, David made the tragic decision to end both their lives rather than continue watching his beloved wife suffer. Their daughter described it as two people who simply "couldn't fight anymore" - a testament to both their deep love and the heartbreaking reality that sometimes love isn't enough to overcome life's cruelest challenges.

Family members share heartbreaking details about Glazebrook St. murder-suicide

Read more here: Family members share heartbreaking details about Glazebrook St. murder-suicide

__________________________________________________________________

TOP STORY FOR MARCH:

Fatal crash on Hwy 44, west of Alice

A deadly two-car collision on Highway 44 west of Alice in March demonstrated how quickly routine travel can turn catastrophic. The crash occurred when 57-year-old Daniel Araujo failed to yield right-of-way at a crossover, pulling his Hyundai Elantra directly into the path of an eastbound Jeep Commander carrying Rose and Eddie Quintanilla. Despite the Jeep driver's attempt to avoid the collision, the vehicles struck and both careened off the roadway. The Jeep flipped upside down while the Elantra burst into flames. Good Samaritans at the scene managed to pull Araujo from his burning vehicle, but tragically couldn't reach his passenger, 52-year-old Andriana Garza, who died at the scene. Araujo was airlifted to Corpus Christi in critical condition, while both Quintanillas were hospitalized with injuries.

2-vehicle crash near Alice claims a life

Read more here: UPDATE: Fatal crash on Hwy 44, west of Alice

__________________________________________________________________

TOP STORY FOR APRIL:

Sam’s Club plans to eliminate all checkout lanes and self-checkout in favor of Scan & Go

Sam's Club made waves this year by announcing plans to eliminate all traditional checkout lanes and self-checkout kiosks nationwide, including in Corpus Christi, in favor of their app-based "Scan & Go" system. Under the new model, shoppers will scan items with their phones as they shop and simply walk out - with AI technology verifying purchases through cameras that can recognize everything from bananas to Coke cans. The change even eliminates the need for receipt checkers at the exit.

While some local shoppers embraced the tech-forward approach, others worried about customers who aren't comfortable with smartphones and apps. "Older people are not really up to date on modern technology," noted one concerned member. Experts suggest the shift won't eliminate jobs but will change how employees work - focusing more on helping customers navigate the new system rather than scanning items. After a lot of backlash from the community about eliminating cashiers at all checkout lanes, Sam's Club decided not to change up their system.

Sam’s Club plans to eliminate all checkout lanes and self-checkout in favor of Scan & Go

Read more: Sam’s Club removing checkout lanes and self-checkout

__________________________________________________________________

TOP STORY FOR MAY:

London HS staff member arrested, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student

A London High School teacher's aide was arrested in May after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. The case began when an anonymous tipster emailed the school district, saying they overheard Amy Spence discussing a "romantic relationship" with a high school senior. The investigation took an unexpected turn when another male teacher - who was being terminated for a separate incident - revealed Spence's alleged misconduct to administrators. When questioned, the 18-year-old student confirmed the relationship and showed officials text messages between him and the 49-year-old aide. He told investigators Spence began pursuing him in August and that she took him to her home, where they had sexual intercourse.

London H.S. staff member arrested, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student

Read more here: London H.S. staff member is under investigation for inappropriate relationship

__________________________________________________________________

TOP STORY FOR JUNE:

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle accident near Bear Lane

A deadly motorcycle accident in June highlighted the ongoing challenge of hit-and-run investigations in Corpus Christi. Timothy Raska, 43, was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Highway 358 near Bear Lane at 2:30 a.m. on a Monday morning. What made this case particularly troubling was that police believed a white vehicle may have been involved in the incident, but the driver left the scene.

The Corpus Christi Police Department launched an urgent public appeal for witnesses and information about the mysterious white vehicle, offering anonymous tip lines through Crime Stoppers with potential cash rewards for information leading to an arrest. The crash forced highway closures during the investigation and left Raska's family without answers about what exactly happened in those early morning hours.

Beeville family seeks answers after Army veteran died in motorcycle accident

Read more here: Investigators attempting to locate vehicle involved in fatal motorcycle crash

__________________________________________________________________

TOP STORY FOR JULY:

Grandfather of newborn baby found in Kingsville baby found in Kingsville Walmart restroom appears in court, second arrest made

A tragic discovery at a Kingsville Walmart in July sparked a complex criminal investigation. The case began when employees found a deceased newborn in a restroom trash can, leading to the arrest of 45-year-old Jerry Lee Martinez after surveillance footage showed his 17-year-old daughter spending 40 minutes in the bathroom before leaving. Martinez was initially charged with child abandonment, tampering with evidence, and witness intimidation after police said he made threats during the investigation.

The case took another dark turn when a second arrest was made - Martinez's 60-year-old stepfather, Mario Duran, was charged with sexual assault in connection to the same investigation. Both men received $300,000 bonds, with Martinez banned from contacting his daughter or family members. The judge noted that Child Protective Services had an open investigation involving Martinez, who has nine children, six living with him.

Grandfather of newborn baby found in Kingsville Walmart restroom appears in court

Read more here: Grandfather of newborn baby found in Walmart restroom appears in court

__________________________________________________________________

TOP STORY FOR AUGUST:

CCISD places teacher on administrative leave after being accused of providing alcohol to minors at a party

A Corpus Christi elementary school teacher found herself in legal trouble after hosting what was supposed to be a cheerleading team party at her home. Misty Perez, a second-grade teacher at Mireles Elementary, and her husband were charged with providing alcohol to minors after their August 2nd pool party spiraled out of control. What started as a gathering for their daughter's Veterans Memorial High School cheerleading squad grew when word spread and teens from across the area showed up. The party took a dangerous turn when a 16-year-old boy opened fire, injuring two teenagers who have since recovered. Perez has been placed on paid administrative leave while the school district investigates, and both she and her husband face up to a year in jail and $4,000 in fines.

CCISD places teacher on administrative leave after being accused of providing alcohol to minors at party

Read more here: CCISD places teacher on administrative leave for providing alcohol to minors

__________________________________________________________________

TOP STORY FOR SEPTEMBER:

Battle for Tejano TV legend Johnny Canales' estate is finally over

The death of beloved Tejano legend/TV talk show host Johnny Canales sparked an unexpected family drama that captivated South Texas. After Canales died in June, a woman from Virginia came forward claiming she was his first wife and deserved part of his estate. Sylvia Ann Castillo said she married the legendary entertainer in 1980 when she was just 17 and he was 37, and that their marriage was never officially ended. This blindsided Canales' widow, Nora, who had been married to Johnny since 1995 and raised two daughters with him. The legal battle finally ended last month when a Nueces County judge declared Nora to be Johnny's only lawful surviving spouse, thereby securing the estate for her and their daughters. The timing was particularly painful for the family, who were trying to mourn Johnny's loss while fighting to protect his legacy. Now, Nora and her daughters are moving forward with plans to honor Johnny's memory through a new TV show and to continue promoting a documentary about his life.

Battle for Tejano TV host legend Johnny Canales' estate is finally over

Read more here: Battle for Tejano legend Johnny Canales' estate is over

__________________________________________________________________

TOP STORY FOR OCTOBER:

"UNSPORTSMANLIKE BEHAVIOR": Districts respond after fight breaks out at La Vernia- A.C. Jones football game

A junior varsity football game between La Vernia and A.C. Jones in Beeville took an ugly turn in October when what started as a normal tackle escalated into a violent confrontation. After a routine play, punches were thrown between players, and the situation got worse when a La Vernia player ripped off his opponent's helmet and threw it back down on him, hitting his face. The disturbing incident was caught on video and quickly spread online, prompting investigations by both school districts and the University Interscholastic League (UIL). While both schools are taking the matter seriously and promising appropriate consequences, they can't share details about the disciplinary actions because the players involved are minors.

Read more here: Districts respond after fight breaks out at La Vernia–A.C. Jones football game

__________________________________________________________________

TOP STORY FOR NOVEMBER:

We broke down all 17 Texas ballot props so you don't have to

Texas voters had quite the task this past election day - deciding on 17 different ballot propositions that touched on everything from taxes to border security.

Here's what Texans were voting on in simple terms:

Money & Taxes (The Big Focus):

Multiple propositions aimed at cutting property taxes, including bigger breaks for homeowners, seniors, disabled residents, and veteran spouses

Permanent bans on new taxes like capital gains, inheritance, and stock trading taxes

Tax relief for small businesses (equipment tax breaks up to $125,000)

Public Safety & Justice:

Stricter bail rules for violent criminals

More funding for border security infrastructure

Changes to how judges are disciplined

Education & Research:

More funding for technical colleges and job training

$3 billion for dementia and brain disease research

Stronger parental rights in children's decisions

Infrastructure:

Up to $1 billion annually for water system improvements through 2035

Property tax breaks for fire-damaged homes

Other Notable Items:

Only U.S. citizens can vote (constitutional clarification)

Tax breaks for animal feed stores

The Bottom Line: This election was largely about limiting the government's ability to tax Texans while investing in key areas like water, education, and public safety. Most propositions focused on either cutting taxes or preventing new ones - a clear theme that resonated with voters as cost-of-living concerns dominated 2024 discussions.

We Broke Down All 17 Texas Ballot props so you don’t have to

Read more here: We broke down all 17 Texas ballot props so you don’t have to

__________________________________________________________________

TOP STORY FOR DECEMBER:

Corpus Christi man says nearly $800 in SNAP benefits were stolen, after trip to HEB

A Corpus Christi family's grocery money vanished after what appears to be a sophisticated card-skimming operation at a local H-E-B store, highlighting a growing problem affecting families across Texas. Joe Mauricio noticed something was wrong during checkout at the H-E-B on Alameda Street on November 25th. The register malfunctioned, showing incorrect totals and odd change amounts. Despite reporting the issue to management, thieves had apparently already captured his card information. Nearly $800 in SNAP benefits were stolen from his family's food assistance account, and fraudulent purchases were made in San Antonio and New York. The Mauricio family is now using rent money to buy groceries because the benefits can't be replaced due to federal law changes taking effect on December 21. When Mauricio called the police, he was told that SNAP theft cases are only assigned when there are clear leads. However, after KRIS 6 News got involved during the call, a supervisor agreed to review the case.

Corpus Christi man says nearly $800 in SNAP benefits were stolen, after trip to HEB

Read more here: SNAP snatched