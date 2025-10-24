"UNSPORTSMANLIKE BEHAVIOR": Districts respond after fight breaks out at La Vernia–A.C. Jones football game

BEE COUNTY, Texas — La Vernia ISD and Beeville ISD are responding to a fight that broke out between two players during Thursday’s JV football game.

During a game between the La Vernia Bears and the A.C. Jones Trojans, a La Vernia player tackled a Jones player during a play. The game continued around them before punches were exchanged. A referee threw a flag before the La Vernia player removed the Jones player’s helmet and threw it back down on him.

KRIS 6 is not identifying either player because both are minors.

Beeville ISD responded to KRIS 6’s request for comment with the following:

“Beeville Independent School District is aware of a video circulating online showing an incident from a recent Junior Varsity football game. We want to reassure our community that the incident is being appropriately addressed by all parties involved and is currently under review.



Our top priorities remain the safety and well-being of our students. The District is actively monitoring the situation and collaborating with the relevant schools and organizations to ensure it is managed carefully and responsibly.



The district cannot and will not share any information on the incident, because the students involved are minors and protected by the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA.)



We thank our community for their continued support and understanding as we remain dedicated to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students.” Beeville ISD

La Vernia ISD also responded to KRIS 6’s request, saying the incident was reported to the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Friday morning. The district said it has also begun an investigation into the incident.

"I was informed last night about an incident that occurred at the LVISD JV football game in Beeville involving a JV football player from La Vernia ISD.



The referees and coaches took action during the game. La Vernia ISD reported the incident to UIL this morning. We do not condone unsportsmanlike behavior.



La Vernia ISD has begun investigating and will provide all appropriate due process and take actions as necessary. UIL Rules and Regulations, LVISD Student Extracurricular Handbook, and the LVISD Student Code of Conduct provide guidance regarding any action to be taken in the situation." Dr. Hensley Cone, Superintendent of Schools - La Vernia ISD

KRIS 6 has also reached out to the UIL for comment regarding Thursday’s incident but has not yet heard back. KRIS 6 is also awaiting comment from the mother of the Jones player.

