London H.S. staff member fired, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student

A London High School staff member has been fired and is under investigation for having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

London I.S.D. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bill Chapman sent a letter notifying parents of the investigation on Friday.

It states the district took immediate action, contacted law enforcement, and terminated the employee.

The letter states due to the nature of the investigation and to protect the privacy of the student involved, the school district is limited in the details it can share.

London I.S.D. Public Information Officer Kim Womack told KRIS 6 News the district is working with the Corpus Christi Police Department, and the relationship in question was isolated to one student. The district doesn't believe there are other victims.

