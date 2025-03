A person is dead after a 2-vehicle crash occurred on HWY 44 at County Road 132, just west of Alice.

Details are still limited at this time, but according to officers with the Department of Public Safety, one of the cars went up in flames.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

