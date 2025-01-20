LIST: School districts closed Tuesday due to extreme winter weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend is bracing for extreme weather conditions as an Arctic Blast moves into the area starting Sunday.

Some school districts are preparing to close their campuses to ensure the safety of their students and staff.

Here are the Coastal Bend-area school districts that are closed on Tuesday:

WEST OSO ISD

Kimberly Moore, Superintendent of West Oso ISD, announced that all campuses and offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. "All athletic activities will be canceled as well. The public meeting and regular board meeting also scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, will be canceled and rescheduled for a later date," Moore stated in a letter to parents. School officials will continue to monitor conditions, and if district operations are affected by the weather beyond Tuesday, January 21, 2025, they will provide updated information.

ROBSTOWN ISD

School officials say all Robstown ISD schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. All extracurricular activities, including UIL sporting events, practices, and games, are canceled until school resumes. The City of Robstown and Nueces County have opened a warming center at the Nueces County Robstown Senior Community Center at 415 Mainer Rd. This center will provide a safe haven for people needing warmth due to the extreme weather. "Meals and snacks will be available. Pets will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis, subject to space and availability," stated Robstown officials in a social media post.

ALICE ISD

