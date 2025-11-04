CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Election Day has arrived in Texas, and voters across the state are making decisions on 17 different propositions that could impact everything from property taxes to border security funding.

Before you head to the polls, we'll break down what each proposition would do and what they could mean for you.

We Broke Down All 17 Texas Ballot props so you don’t have to

Proposition 1- Texas State Technical College funding:

This would create a permanent fund for Texas State Technical College, helping pay for new buildings, equipment and job-training programs. In short, it's about giving more support for technical education and skilled job training.

Proposition 2- Capital gains tax ban:

This would make it so that the state could never tax the profit you make when selling things like stocks, real estate, estates or trusts.

Proposition 3- Bail reform:

This would require judges to deny bail for people accused of specified violent or sexual felonies if there is strong evidence they are dangerous or might run before trial.

Proposition 4- Water infrastructure funding:

This would send up to $1 billion a year from existing sales taxes to help improve Texas water systems through 2035, unless lawmakers extend it.

Proposition 5- Tax exemption on animal feed :

This would let lawmakers allow stores that sell feed for farm animals to skip property taxes on that feed if they choose.

Proposition 6- Securities tax ban :

This would prevent Texas from adding new taxes on stock trades or on people and companies that work in finance.

Proposition 7- Tax exemption for veterans' spouses :

This would give property tax relief to unmarried spouses of veterans who died as a result of a condition or disease in connection to their service.

Proposition 8- Inheritance tax ban :

This would permanently prohibit a state inheritance tax. Texas currently doesn't have a tax like this, so this would just make sure that stays the case.

Proposition 9: Inventory and equipment tax exemption:

This would give small business owners a much bigger tax break — up to $125,000 worth of equipment or inventory. Currently the first $2,500 of that equipment's value is tax free.

Proposition 10- Tax exemptions for homes destroyed by fire:

This would let homeowners get a temporary property tax break if their home is unlivable after being destroyed by fire.

Proposition 11- School tax exemption for elderly or disabled homeowners:

Right now they get $10,000 knocked off the value of their home before school taxes are calculated. The discount would jump to $60,000, meaning they'd owe less in school property taxes each year.

Proposition 12- Changing the State Judicial Conduct Commission:

This would restructure the commission's membership, add more citizen members and update how judges are disciplined.

Proposition 13- Increased school tax exemption for homeowners:

This would raise the school tax exemption from $100,000 to $140,000, lowering how much of your home's value is taxed.

Proposition 14- Funding for dementia research and prevention:

This would put $3 billion — plus up to $300 million a year — toward a new state institute for dementia and brain disease research and prevention.

Proposition 15- Codifying parental rights:

This would put into law that parents are the main decision makers for their children.

Proposition 16- Clarifying citizenship requirement for voters:

This would explicitly state in the Texas Constitution that only U.S. citizens can vote in Texas elections.

Proposition 17- Property tax exemptions for border security infrastructure:

This would prevent property values in border counties from rising just because of new border security projects.

So there you have it — the 17 statewide propositions you'll see on the ballot. It sounds like a lot, but knowing what they mean before you vote can help you head into the booth with confidence about every choice you make.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!