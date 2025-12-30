Sports Yearender: The best moments of 2025 from KRIS 6 Sports

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At its core, sports are an opportunity to bring communities together in the name of camaraderie and competition. That was evident here in the Coastal Bend as 2025 was filled with thrilling games, momentous milestones, and plenty of school spirit.

That's why we've compiled a few of the best stories from this year in our 2025 Sports Yearender. From State Championships to college commitments, let's take a look at highlights from the past 365 days.

Calallen becomes first Texas high school softball team to 3-peat State Championship - (5/30/24)

Three was the magic number for Calallen Softball in 2025. The Wildcats clinched their third straight State Championship on May 30, defeating Andrews 9-2.

"It's not easy. For everybody to kind of build the blocks to where it is now it mattered," Calallen head coach Teresa Lentz said. "It's just a testament to all of the girls who came before and it's just really amazing."

Braelyn Bailey notched 6 RBI's, a UIL 4A Championship game record. She was named the UIL 4A-DI State MVP.

It was an emotional scene in the moments following the final pitch. Players and coaches cheered, embraced, and celebrated making Texas High School Softball history.

London baseball wins second State Championship in program history - (06/05/25)

Just a couple weeks later it was another Coastal Bend team, the London Pirates, who brought home a State Championship but this time on the baseball diamond.

London won a 4-3 thriller over Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Max Carreon brought home RJ Olivares for the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

“Able to help my team out and contribute, and for us to win means the world honestly," starting pitcher Ethan Ortega said. "To do it with RJ (Olivares) and Christian (Olivares) I mean they’re my guys. I love it man. This is such a great feeling.”

Calallen ends 17-year drought; top-ranked team wins UIL 4A-DI State Championship - (06/06/25)

It was a successful spring for Calallen Athletics to say the least. Only a couple weeks after softball hoisted a UIL trophy, Wildcats' baseball celebrated a triumph of their own winning their fourth State Championship in program history.

"I tell you what, these guys are a special group," Calallen baseball head coach Steve Chapman said. "They play really hard, they're talented and they have a never say die attitude."

Calallen defeated Texarkana Pleasant Grove 5-3 in the UIL 4A-DI title game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The Wildcats trailed until the fifth inning when Chase Lynch hit a single to bring home the go-ahead run.

Atwood, Quiroga rep Corpus Christi at NCAA softball National Championship (06/09/25)

The Coastal Bend is a hotbed for baseball and softball talent. If you need proof, look no further than Reese Atwood (Tuloso-Midway) and Vanessa Quiroga (Carroll) who won the 2025 Women's College World Series with the University of Texas.

"I'm so blessed to call these girls around me my teammates and it's been a roller coaster just going to my freshman year to know. I'm just grateful and blessed. That's all I can say," Quiroga said.

Atwood, a catcher, hit the game-winning 2 RBI single in game 1. In game 3 she went 2-for-4 at the plate, scoring twice and bringing home one run.

Billy White III picks SMU basketball; foregoes senior season at Veterans Memorial (08/07/25)

When Billy White III sat in the Veterans Memorial High School gym on August 7, he made two important decisions. First, he decided to forego his senior season, finishing his high school degree through online classes. Next, he announced his commitment to play basketball at Southern Methodist University.

The 4-star prospect chose from a wide list of schools including Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas A&M.

"I mean SMU my relationship with the coaches was unmatched. I mean every coach really believes in me and that's what I'm really looking to do," said White III. "They see me coming and making an impact."

While there were countless local sports stories that showcased Coastal Bend Athletics, these five topped the list. If you'd like to see more from 2025, you can click here to visit our KRIS 6 Sports page. You can also follow Sports Director Larissa Liska on Facebook.

