Atwood, Quiroga rep Corpus Christi at NCAA softball National Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Longhorns held off Texas Tech in a best-of-3 series to win their first Women's College World Series National Championship in program history. Two Coastal Bend alumni played key roles on the championship roster.

Tuloso-Midway graduate Reese Atwood made significant contributions to the team's victory. The catcher hit the game-winning 2 RBI single in Game 1. In Game 3 she went 2-for-4 at the plate, scoring 2 runs and bringing home 1 RBI.

Game 1: 2-1 Texas

Game 2: 4-3 Texas Tech

Game 3: 10-4 Texas

Utility player and Mary Carroll alumna Vanessa Quiroga ends her senior year as a National Champion.

"I'm so blessed to call these girls around me my teammates and it's been a roller coaster just going to my freshman year to know. I'm just grateful and blessed. That's all I can say," Quiroga said.

