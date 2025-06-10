Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Atwood, Quiroga rep Corpus Christi at NCAA softball National Championship

Atwood, Quiroga represent Corpus Christi at Women's College World Series Championship
Atwood, Quiroga represent Corpus Christi at Women's College World Series Championship
Reese Atwood, Texas Softball
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Longhorns held off Texas Tech in a best-of-3 series to win their first Women's College World Series National Championship in program history. Two Coastal Bend alumni played key roles on the championship roster.

Tuloso-Midway graduate Reese Atwood made significant contributions to the team's victory. The catcher hit the game-winning 2 RBI single in Game 1. In Game 3 she went 2-for-4 at the plate, scoring 2 runs and bringing home 1 RBI.

Game 1: 2-1 Texas
Game 2: 4-3 Texas Tech
Game 3: 10-4 Texas

Utility player and Mary Carroll alumna Vanessa Quiroga ends her senior year as a National Champion.

"I'm so blessed to call these girls around me my teammates and it's been a roller coaster just going to my freshman year to know. I'm just grateful and blessed. That's all I can say," Quiroga said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Flag for a Flag

Flag for a Flag