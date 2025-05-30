Calallen becomes second Texas high school softball team to 3-peat State Championships

AUSTIN, Texas — Calallen defeats Andrews 9-2 in the UIL 4A-DI State Championship on Friday, becoming the second Texas high school softball team to win three straight, alongside Coahoma, who won the UIL 3A-DII Championship on Thursday (6-1).

Coastal Bend State Tournament Appearances

Calallen - 2025, 2024 (State Champion), 2023 (State Champion), 2021 (Runner-Up), 2019 (Runner-Up)

Bishop - 2025, 2021

Ingleside - 2025

Santa Gertrudis Academy - 2023 (Runner-Up), 2018 (State Champion), 2017 (Runner-Up), 2016, 2013 (Runner-Up)

Sinton - 2001, 1999

Beeville - 2018, 2017, 1997

Gregory-Portland - 2016 (Runner-Up), 2000

George West - 2010 (State Champion)