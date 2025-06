Calallen ends 17-year drought; top-ranked team wins UIL 4A-DI State Championship

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The No.1 4A Calallen Wildcats have won their fourth State Championship in program history, taking down Texarkana Pleasant Grove 5-3 in the UIL 4A-DI title game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Coastal Bend Baseball State Tournament History

Calallen - 2025, 2024 (State Runner-Up), 2011 (State Runner-Up), 2010 (State Runner-up), 2008 (State Champion), 2005 (State Champion), 2003 (State Semifinals), 2002 (State Runner-Up), 2000 (State Champion), 1998 (State Runner-Up), 1996 (State Semifinals), 1995 (State Semifinals), 1993 (State Semifinals)

London - 2025 (State Champion), 2024 (State Semifinals), 2023 (State Semifinals), 2022 (State Champion), 2021 (State Runner-Up)

Orange Grove - 2025, 1994 (State Champion)

Sinton - 2023 (State Semifinals), 2022 (State Champion), 2021 (State Semifinals), 2017 (State Semifinals), 2014 (State Semifinals), 2007 (State Semifinals), 2003 (State Runner-up), 2002 (State Champion), 1999 (State Semifinals), 1989 (State Champion), 1988 (State Champion), 1975 (State Runner-up)

Incarnate Word Academy - 2019 (State Runner-Up), 2003 (State Semifinals), 2001 (State Semifinals), 2000 (State Semifinals), 1999 (State Semifinals), 1998 (State Runner-Up)

Veterans Memorial - 2018 (State Semifinals)

Moody - 2017 (State Semifinals), 2013 (State Runner-Up), 2009 (State Runner-Up), 2007 (State Champion), 2006 (State Semifinals), 2004 (State Champion), 2003 (State Semifinals), 2000 (State Runner-Up), 1997 (State Semifinals), 1995 (State Semifinals), 1994 (State Runner-Up) 1983 (State Runner-Up), 1978 (State Semifinals)

Banquete - 2016 (State Semifinals)

Bishop - 2015 (State Runner-Up)

Carroll - 2012 (State Semifinals), 2011 (State Semifinals), 2010 (State Champion), 1993 (State Semifinals), 1989 (State Runner-Up), 1972 (State Semifinals), 1962 (State Semifinals)

St. John Paul II - 2012 (TAPPS State Semifinals), 2011 (TAPPS State Champion), 2010 (TAPPS State Champion)

Robstown - 2011 (State Semifinals), 1992 (State Champion), 1991 (State Champion), 1990 (State Runner-Up), 1988 (State Semifinals), 1987 (State Semifinals)

Falfurrias - 2006 (State Runner-Up), 1993 (State Runner-Up), 1991 (State Champion)

Santa Gertrudis Academy - 1999 (State Runner-Up)

Freer - 1990 (State Champion)

Three Rivers - 1987 (State Semifinals)

Riviera Kaufer - 1986 (State Champion), 1985 (State Champion), 1982 (State Semifinals), 1979 (State Champion)

Odem - 1984 (State Champion)

Alice - 1970 (State Semifinals)

King - 1967 (State Champion)

Solomon Coles - 1965 (PVIL State Champion)

Corpus Christi Academy - 1957 (TCIL State Champion)

Miller - 1951