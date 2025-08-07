Billy White III picks SMU basketball; foregoes senior season at Veterans Memorial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 4-star small forward Billy White III made two big decisions live on the Rivals live stream on Thursday. The senior chose to forgo his senior season at at Veterans Memorial High School, and announced his commitment to Southern Methodist University.

"I mean SMU my relationship with the coaches was unmatched. I mean every coach really believes in me and that's what I'm really looking to do," said White III. "They see me coming and making an impact."

White III will finish up his classes online in a month or sooner before graduating high school and joining the SMU basketball program.

Larissa Liska

To make this happen he reclassified to the class of 2025. White III had climbed up the class of 2026 prospect rankings. 247Sports had White at No. 33 in the country and Rivals ranked him at No. 38. Over the summer he averaged 15 points and led his 17U team with 7 rebounds a game. Showing his ability to impact the game in multiple ways at seven tournaments and the NBA Top 100 Camp for high school athletes.

"My positional size and my ability to shoot the ball. They see my potential with putting the ball on the floor, being an elite defender and an elite rebounder," said White III.

White III had a big decision to make. He recently narrowed down his top 10 choices for college commitments to Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Stanford, Virginia, Maryland, LSU, Texas A&M and SMU.

SMU is a NCAA Division I program that competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Last year their record was 24-11 overall and 13-7 in conference play.

"I appreciate everybody's support and I appreciate y'all rocking with me since the beginning," said White III.