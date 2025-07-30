Nationally ranked Veterans Memorial senior Billy White III releases top 10 colleges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial high school is home to one of the top 40 high school boys basketball players in the nation for the class of 2026, 4-star prospect Billy White III. He just announced his top 10 choices for college commitments: Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Stanford, Virginia, Maryland, LSU, Texas A&M and SMU. He's got a big choice ahead, but right now he's just putting in work.

"I mean I had a great team. Great coaches with the ASAK program," said White III about his summer ball team. "Been there three years, so we finished it out with a good win in California and had a good run at every Adidas session, so it was a great summer for me."

White has climbed up the class of 2026 prospect rankings. 247Sports has White at No. 33 in the country and Rivals ranks him at No. 38. Over the summer he averaged 15 points and led his 17U team with 7 rebounds a game. Showing his ability to impact the game in multiple ways at seven tournaments and the NBA Top 100 Camp for high school athletes.

"All of the schools show a lot of love and interest in me," said White III. "They see me making an impact in their program, and see me as a guy that can help build their program up. All of the coaches are just great guys, great staffs and they all really all take an interest in me as a person as well. That's why I included them in my top 10."

KRIS 6

White is a 6-foot-8 small forward. Playing the same position as his father Billy White Jr., who played college ball at St. Mary's, and his mother Nikki.

"We could all shoot the basketball, however I think he definitely has that," said White Jr. "He definitely took the crown as being the best shooter in our household."

That talent was displayed White's junior season, all the way to the UIL 5A-DI State Semifinal where the Eagles fell short to Beaumont West Brook 67-51 and he dropped 27 points. A passion that began when White played in his first youth game at 4-years-old.

"When he would come to our practice and things of that nature he would play with the basketball," said White Jr. "He would try to throw the ball at the basket. You know, just stuff like that. At 2-years-old before he could really even walk he was dribbling a basketball."

Larissa Liska

His game grew his freshman year when he shared the court with God. His favorite scripture...

"Proverbs 16:3, Commit to the Lord in whatever you do, and he will establish your plans," said White III.

White shows his commitment to the game by making at least 500 shots a day.

"I'm just really blessed and thankful that the Lord gave me this game because it's my favorite thing to do and what I want to do with my life," said White III.

White's next step is to make his college choice commitment, and hopefully help the Eagles make a State Championship push.