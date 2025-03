Veterans Memorial's only loss comes in State Semifinal to Beaumont West Brook

BAY CITY, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles' (39-1) season comes to an end, falling to Beamont West Brook 67-51 in the UIL 5A-DI State Semifinal. Veterans Memorial graduates four seniors.

The Eagles were looking to bring home a boys basketball State Championship to Corpus Christi ISD for the first time in 75 years. This was Veterans Memorial's second State Semifinal appearance in program history. First since 2017.