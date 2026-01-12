Corpus Christi Council to consider water crisis, public comment reversal, and animal shelter reforms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi City Council meets Tuesday to tackle several issues, including the city's looming water emergency, a proposed reversal of public meeting rules, and to get an update on the city's animal shelter.

Council members will hear a critical briefing on the city's water supply, focusing on the Evangeline Groundwater Project as Corpus Christi faces a potential water emergency by late 2026.

Reservoir levels at Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon remain at historically low levels, forcing the city into Stage 3 water restrictions. The city is racing to secure alternative water sources before time runs out.

The Evangeline project, located north of Sinton, would initially provide 12 million gallons of water per day, with potential to double that output. However, key permits are still pending and the timeline remains uncertain.

The council will also vote on selling recycled water from the Greenwood Wastewater Treatment Plant to Valero Refining-Texas, L.P.

Public Comment Rules Could Flip Back

Three council members—Eric Cantu, Carolyn Vaughn, and Sylvia Campos—are asking to reverse a policy change they championed just six months ago.

In July 2025, the trio successfully moved public comment from noon to 5:30 p.m., arguing the evening slot would help working residents participate. Now, they want to move it back to noon and extend speaking time to three minutes for all speakers, regardless of whether they live in the city.

Animal Shelter Reforms on the Agenda

Council will receive a comprehensive update on Animal Care Services, including staffing levels, animal intake data, and ongoing challenges at the shelter.

The department has faced criticism after a Citygate Associates assessment identified 170 areas of concern and described operations as "in crisis."

In June 2025, the council approved more than $4 million in funding for improvements, including nearly $1 million for air conditioning in kennels and money to hire a new director—set to be among the city's highest-paid executives.

The council will consider a zero-tolerance policy that would strictly forbid euthanizing healthy or treatable animals due to space or capacity issues.

Controversial Hotel Deal Under Review

Council will also examine whether a $2 million economic development agreement with Elevate QOF, LLC was properly approved according to city rules and procedures.

The 2024 agreement—which provided the first-ever public subsidy for a hotel in Corpus Christi—has sparked months of controversy over allegations of altered documents and fraud.

Developers have consistently denied wrongdoing. While their attorney says law enforcement has closed investigations without pursuing charges, the Corpus Christi Police Department has not officially confirmed this.

