SINTON, Tx — The San Patricio County Groundwater Conservation District voted Friday to enact a two-month moratorium on accepting or processing new applications for non-exempt drilling, operating and transportation permits.

A pause board members said would give them time to “take a breather” and review their rules.

The vote came after residents, landowners and stakeholders argued over the Evangeline Aquifer project and its role in securing Corpus Christi’s water future.

Moratorium raises questions about Evangeline timeline, city says November 2026 goal still stands

Following the vote, City Manager Peter Zanoni told KRIS 6 News the city submitted its application for drilling and transport on Thursday, but that they won't know until Monday whether the moratorium applies to that application.

“We’re not certain if it impacts the permit,” Zanoni told KRIS 6 News.

Zanoni said however that the city does not expect a potential two-month pause to delay its November 2026 goal of delivering at least 12 million gallons a day from Evangeline.

“We’ve been working regardless of applications or permits,” Zanoni said. “We’re continuing the design and starting pre-construction work.”

As previously reported, Corpus Christi must secure 60 million gallons of new water per day before November 2026 to avoid a Level One water emergency.

City officials said they believe they can meet that goal only if every project stays on schedule.

“If you include Evangeline, all of the reserved allocations, and all of the wells, it’s a little more than 60 million,” Zanoni told KRIS 6 News in October.

At that time:



Emergency wells along the Nueces River were producing about 11 million gallons a day, with an estimated 17 million expected next year. The water is brackish and intended only as a temporary supply.

The Evangeline project could ultimately produce up to 24 million gallons a day, but will begin with half that when it comes online next November.

Reclaimed water will add about 16 million gallons a day for industrial use.

Desalination remains years away: Harbor Island is projected for 2029, and Inner Harbor is no longer viable.

Adam Beam A part of Lake Corpus Christi as of December 2025.

Updated 2024 water models reviewed by KRIS 6 in October showed the city avoids curtailment only if every project, including Evangeline, comes online without setbacks.

“If everything comes online as we are anticipating, there is no curtailment,” Zanoni said at the time. “Supply will always be enough for demand.”

Councilman Eric Cantu also warned then that the margin for error is “razor thin,” saying previous leaders stalled other water options while focusing solely on Inner Harbor desalination.

“We know our 500,000 residents across seven counties are worried about the drought,” Zanoni said Friday. “We’re working hard to make sure we don’t enter curtailment by having multiple sources of water so that if one is delayed, we still have another that can backfill it.”

The Corpus Christi City Council is expected to consider additional design funding for Evangeline at their Tuesday’s meeting.

