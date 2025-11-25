Corpus Christi Water hosts information session on Evangeline Groundwater project

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — Corpus Christi Water (CCW) hosted a public information session to discuss the Evangeline Groundwater Wells project, a initiative aimed at bolstering the regional water supply.

The session provided an opportunity for residents to learn about groundwater resources and share their input on the plan, which would draw water from the Evangeline Aquifer in San Patricio County.

Officials said the project would initially deliver up to 12 million gallons per day, with the capacity to expand to 24 million gallons in the future.

"This project is a broad effort to increase the resiliency and reliability and diversification in our regional water supply," said Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni.

Interim CCW Chief Operating Officer Nick Winkelmann outlined the project's role in the city's water strategy. The project will consist of approximately 22 additional wells, according to Winkelmann.

He emphasized that the groundwater is intended to supplement supplies, particularly during drought conditions.

"If you look at your water supply portfolio as a three-legged stool, we need all three of those legs to stand up correctly," Winkelmann said, referring to surface water, groundwater, and seawater desalination.

Officials presented a timeline showing the region could enter a "level one water emergency", being 180 days away from not having enough water to meet demand, by November 2026.

They stated that bringing the Evangeline project online partially by that date, along with other projects, would help push that emergency date back.

"We don't want to use groundwater in perpetuity," Winkelmann said. "We want to use it intermittently as needed."

During a Q&A session, community members raised concerns about potential impacts on private wells, water quality and long-term aquifer health.

One resident, identified as Chris, questioned assurances that water regulations would be followed, citing concerns about annexations in Nueces County. Winkelmann responded that for the Evangeline project, production permits from the San Patricio Groundwater Conservation District are already in hand and set a limit on water production.

Another attendee, Bill Parley, who identified himself as a hydrologist and geochemist, raised concerns about arsenic and salinity in the aquifer.

"Corpus Christi Water is a superior rated water system by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality," Winkelmann responded. "That means we meet all state and federal regulations." He added that water quality testing is conducted daily and that deeper wells targeted by the project have not shown the same arsenic issues found in some shallow wells.

Resident Brent Casey, who said he is a rancher in the project area, expressed worry about the aquifer level declining.

"What's gonna happen when you start pulling down that aquifer and it collapses?" Casey asked. "You can't promise us that."

Winkelmann reiterated that the goal is a diversified supply to manage resources during drought, not to rely solely on groundwater.

The city also promoted a free program for residents to have their private wells tested for water quality and depth by CCW staff. Zanoni indicated that based on feedback, additional public meetings may be scheduled in the future.

