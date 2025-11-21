KRIS blacked out on Fubo due to contract dispute

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to an ongoing contract impasse between NBCUniversal and Fubo, KRIS is currently blacked out on Fubo in your viewing area.

KRIS is an NBC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not involved in the current contract negotiations between NBCUniversal and Fubo.

We understand it’s frustrating when you can’t access your local news, weather, or see your favorite sports teams on game day. However, there are alternative platforms where you can view our programming. You can access KRIS via over-the-air with an antenna, or through Tablo, YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, Spectrum, and Grande.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!