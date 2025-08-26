San Patricio County commissioners sign resolution opposing Evangeline groundwater project

SINTON, TX — San Patricio County Commissioners have signed a resolution opposing the Evangeline Ground Water Project proposed by the City of Corpus Christi, citing concerns about potential impacts on local residents, farmers, and ranchers.

The project, which would draw 25 million gallons of water daily from the Evangeline Aquifer in San Patricio County, has stirred significant concern among community members who attended Monday's Commissioners Court meeting to voice their opposition.

"I'm here trying to express my concerns about drilling water wells, that much water being pulled out of our aquifers near Sinton and how it's going to affect my family ranchers, farmers," Odem resident, Charles Fox said.

Recently, Corpus Christi City Council approved a draft agreement for the groundwater deal aimed at bolstering the city's future water supply. However, San Patricio County officials remain unconvinced about the project's impact on local water resources.

"When you start taking 25.4 million gallons of water a day out of that aquifer, what is that gonna do to their wells?" County Judge, David Krebs said.

The resolution signed by commissioners supports Sinton and San Patricio County citizens' water rights.

Sinton City Manager John Hobson clarified the intent of the resolution during the meeting.

"The resolution is not trying to stop anything, Commissioner Yarley. All it's saying is we're supporting what Sinton's doing. We're going to fight, fight, fight," Hobson said.

County officials said they're particularly concerned about farmers west of Sinton and other residents outside city limits.

"We're using this, you know, helping the citizens as well here in the county that live outside the city limits," Krebs said.

County commissioners report they have not been contacted by either the City of Corpus Christi or the water district regarding the project. The President of the San Patricio County Water District indicated this project has been in development for the past 20 years.