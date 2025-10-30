CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi needs 60 million gallons of new water a day before November 2026 to avoid a Level One water emergency. City leaders say they can get there — but only if every single project hits its mark.

“If you include Evangeline, all of the reserved allocations, and all of the wells… it’s a little more than 60 million,” said City Manager Peter Zanoni.

Right now, the city’s emergency wells along the Nueces River are producing about 11 million gallons a day, with another 17 million expected by next year. The water is brackish — saltier than normal — and only meant as a temporary fix.

The Evangeline project could bring up to 24 million gallons a day, though it will start with half that when it comes online next November, the same time curtailment could hit. But the project still needs key permits, and the water isn't guaranteed.

Reclaimed water adds about 16 million gallons to the total by recycling treated wastewater for industrial use.

And desalination? Still years away — the Harbor Island won't produce water until 2029, and Inner Harbor is all but dead.

Corpus Christi races to secure new water supply as Gov. Abbott blasts city for canceling desal project

City officials are updating their 2024 water models to see how these projects fit together — and whether it will be enough.

“If everything comes online as we are anticipating, there is no curtailment. Supply will always be enough for demand,” Zanoni said.

Councilman Eric Cantu says the numbers add up — but the margin for error is razor thin. He says past leaders focused solely on Inner Harbor desalination, ignoring other options, leaving today’s council to make fast, high-stakes decisions.

"The mayor and the previous council sat on projects because all they cared about was Inner Harbor Desal." Cantu said. "Now this council has to make tough decision and it's not fair, but we're going to do it because of the ratepayers, we need to get them water."

And when asked what happens if the plan falls short.

“That question should be with the mayor — our leader — what is her backup plan for December 2026?” Cantu said.

Governor’s Office Responds

Governor Greg Abbott expressed disappointment today over the council’s decision to cancel the Inner Harbor desalination project. In a statement released to KRIS 6, the governor’s spokesperson, Andrew Mahaleris, said:

“Corpus Christi is an important economic driver not only for Texas but also for the nation, Governor Abbott is committed to ensuring the Corpus Christi area has the water resources it needs to serve citizens and industry alike. The Governor is extremely disappointed in the city's short-sighted decision to cancel the desalination project after the state committed tremendous resources and investment to see it through."

He added: the state invested $235 million in direct funding, offered a $757 million below-market-rate loan, and spent countless hours assisting the city with permitting and environmental reviews.

The statement also highlighted a $20 billion statewide water investment signed into law this year, aimed at expanding supply and repairing aging pipes to conserve billions of gallons annually.