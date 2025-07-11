The Corpus Christi City Council has approved a change to its public comment schedule, moving the time from noon to 5:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, July 15.

The time change was approved during the council's June 10 meeting after three council members requested the adjustment to make public comments more accessible.

City council changes public comment time to evening hours

Council members Carolyn Vaughn, Eric Cantu and Sylvia Campos advocated for the schedule change to accommodate residents who cannot attend meetings during regular work hours.

The new evening time slot is designed to increase public participation in council meetings by removing barriers for working residents who want to address their local government.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

