CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dogs lying at bus stops and roaming the streets in search of food have become a familiar sight in Corpus Christi, increasing pressure on the city’s Animal Care Services shelter.

City Council members are considering a motion that would end the euthanasia of healthy or treatable animals, a practice advocates call “killing for space.” The proposal is being led by District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu, joined by at-large Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn and District 4 Councilwoman Kaytlynn Paxson.

“They need hope, they’re voiceless,” Cantu said. “We’re their voice, and we’re going to do the right thing.”

Corpus Christi council moves to end euthanasia of healthy or treatable animals

The motion would remove euthanasia as an option for animals that are not suffering or deemed dangerous. City staff say implementation would require additional study, with funding identified as the primary obstacle.

Animal Care Services responded to nearly 700 stray-related calls last month, part of almost 2,000 total calls for service. Of the roughly 300 animals taken into the shelter, 55 were euthanized — all for medical or safety reasons, according to the city.

Assistant City Manager Sony Peronel said the shelter is operating under constant strain and cannot manage the problem alone.

“We do our best,” Peronel said. “But, it really takes the partnership of the community to reduce the number of strays on our streets.”

That partnership comes with significant costs. City officials say expanded shelter capacity, staffing, food, medical care and long-term education efforts could cost millions of dollars annually as intake numbers rise.

“It’s funding — and from there, long-term education.” Peronel added.

Council members backing the proposal argue that financial concerns should not outweigh the goal of saving animals’ lives.

"There's things we don't need and they find the money for it, this is our way of getting it done."

