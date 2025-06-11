Corpus Christi Commits $4 Million to Animal Care Services Overhaul

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in years, the city of Corpus Christi is making a significant financial investment in its Animal Care Services department, with the City Council approving more than $4 million in funding Tuesday.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said $2 million of that money comes from interest earned on federal funds distributed through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“When we find funding like this, it’s kind of like a gift, because you know, it wasn’t something that was planned,” Guajardo said.

Nearly $1 million will go toward installing air conditioning in the department’s administrative building and one of the kennels. Another $821,000 is earmarked for a new parking lot equipped with a sanitary sewer system and stormwater capture — a project that drew concern from some council members due to its high cost.

“For the first time in as many years, we have four million dollars, and I feel like we’re treating it like a blank check,” said Councilmember Eric Cantu, who represents District 3. “There you go… give away the whole thing.”

Councilmember Gil Hernandez was the lone “no” vote on the measure. He criticized the parking lot project, saying the city could handle the work in-house at a lower cost.

“The parking lot is five or six times what it should be,” Hernandez said.

The funding package also includes plans to hire a new director for Animal Care Services. The position will come with a city vehicle and a clothing allowance. City Manager Peter Zanoni said the compensation package is competitive. “This will be one of the highest-paid executives in the city,” Zanoni said.

The funding follows a KRIS 6 News investigation last month that found euthanized dogs were being transported to the city landfill — a temporary measure after the facility’s cremation unit broke down. That unit has since been repaired. However, a Citygate Associates report identified 169 other issues within the department, including inadequate medical care and questionable euthanasia practices.

City officials say the $4 million investment is just the beginning of a five-year plan to reform Animal Care Services and rebuild public trust.

“This is a one-time investment… because it was money that was found,” Guajardo said. “But there’s also a commitment to fixing Animal Care Services.”

