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Back to School

YORKTOWN BACK UP

Southside

Parents find workarounds for back-to-school traffic on Yorktown

Jacob Daniels
ricardoisdwall

Kingsville

Ricardo ISD clothing closet helps students in need start the school year fresh

Jordan Benavides
School Computers

Back to School

As kids head back to school, a teacher says AI literacy is key

Bryan Hofmann
Phones in School

Back to School

What CCISD students and parents need to know about the cell phone ban

José Luis Martínez
School Teacher

Back to School

Texas teacher shortage: What's changed 3 years later

Michelle Hofmann
Dr Hernandez

Back to School

CCISD superintendent outlines 2026-2027 school year plans

Stephanie Molina
Dress Code

Back to School

CCISD dress code aims to balance expression and learning

Jada Strayer
CCISD CONSOLIDATION BTS photo.jpg

Corpus Christi

Grant Middle School absorbs some students after CCISD closures

Drew Bishop
MOODY CONSTRUCTION

Southside

Corpus Christi school zone construction to cause traffic delays

Jacob Daniels
CCISD bus driver shortage: 50 vacancies open as school year begins

Corpus Christi

CCISD seeks bus drivers as school year begins with 50 vacancies

Jeydah Jenkins