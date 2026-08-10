Corpus Christi construction zones near schools expected to cause delays on first day of school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four active construction zones near Corpus Christi schools are expected to cause traffic delays as students head back to class.

Corpus Christi Director of Engineering Services Jeff Edmonds identified the problem areas for drivers.

"We do have four active construction zones that are in your schools. You have Yorktown, you have Alameda, you have Castenon," Edmonds said.

On Castenon Street, near Moody High School, work is already nearing completion. But Edmonds pointed to Yorktown Boulevard as the most significant concern for drivers.

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"Yorktown is probably the one that has potential to cause more delays, because we're widening the road, and it was already over capacitated before we started the project," Edmonds said.

Edmonds advised drivers to familiarize themselves with their routes before the first day of school.

"I would drive the route, become familiar with it, and then on the first day of school, definitely allow additional time. So leave early, and plan for the delays and congestion, particularly that first week, which is always worse," Edmonds said.

Adam Johnson, a resident who lives near the Yorktown construction zone, said the delays are already affecting his family's daily routine. Johnson has 6 kids spread across Corpus Christi Independent School District.

"It's going to be added time in the mornings. We've had to actually plan and adjust our schedule to accommodate this traffic," Johnson said.

Johnson offered advice for parents new to the area who will be navigating the congestion.

"Be patient, don't get frustrated, expect it, cause it's gonna add time on, you know, try to plan your work schedule and deal with the extra time. Get your kids up earlier, get them fed, get them ready to go to school," Johnson said.

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