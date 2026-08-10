CCISD dress code balances student self-expression with classroom expectations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Clear backpacks, no pajama bottoms, shirts free of offensive or drug-related images, and jeans without rips above the knee — those are just some of the expectations Corpus Christi Independent School District sets for what students can wear on campus.

District leaders say the goal is not to limit self-expression, but to keep students focused on learning.

"We want kids coming ready to learn with their minds focused on what I need to achieve for the day and not so much on about my appearance. And so that's why we've created standards across the district," Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership Dr. Bruce Wilson said.

While district leaders say the policy helps create a positive learning environment, some students say they would like to see more fashion flexibility.

"I think dress code should be less restrictive because it stops people from fully expressing themselves," student Sophia Brown said.

"I think people should be able to wear what they want as long as it's not too revealing or inappropriate," student Jacob Carmoa said.

Parents say the dress code is something they have to keep in mind before they even head to the checkout line.

"Most definitely, because it's priority. We're looking for plain shirts. It can't be anything too risque…" parent Catherine Smith said.

District leaders say they believe the policy still gives students plenty of room to show their personal style while helping prepare them for life after graduation.

"Our district dress code, I feel, is pretty standard across the board. It's not really restrictive, so I think they have lots of opportunity to express themselves as long as they stay within that dress code. And then also, as future adults, you need to learn that there are rules you have to follow, even where you work. So that dress code is part of a way of teaching that, helping them become successful adults," Director of Admissions, Attendance & Support Services Ron Kanipes said.

While the district's dress code applies to every campus, individual schools may have additional guidelines. Families should check their school's dress code before the new school year begins.

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