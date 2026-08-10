CCISD cell phone ban: What students and parents need to know about Texas HB 1481

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Texas House Bill 1481 prohibits students from using cell phones on school property during the school day. In July 2025, the Corpus Christi Independent School District school board adopted student code of conduct discipline procedures for violations of that policy.

When students enter a school building, all personal communications devices must be turned off. Devices must be stored in the student's backpack or turned over to the front office until the end of the school day.

Students who violate the policy face progressive discipline.

After a first offense, the student's device will be confiscated and parents will be notified of the policy violation. Parents will be required to pick up the device during school hours.

A second offense results in confiscation of the device and one day of in-school suspension for the student. Parents will be required to pay a $15 fee to retrieve the device.

A third offense results in two days of in-school suspension. Parents will be required to pay the $15 retrieval fee and attend an in-person parent/administrator conference when picking up the device.

Students may use cell phones during the school day if the device is needed for the student's educational program, as part of a documented need based on a doctor's order, or if the phone is necessary to comply with health or safety requirements imposed by law or the district's safety protocols.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!