Grant Middle School prepares for 400 more students after CCISD closes 7 schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Grant Middle School is welcoming hundreds of new students this school year after a $27.5 million deficit forced Corpus Christi Independent School District to close seven campuses.

CCISD closed four elementary schools — Fannin, Kostoryz, Travis and Sanders — and three middle schools: Browne, Haas and Martin. Students from those schools are being consolidated into remaining district campuses, including Grant.

Principal Raymond Garza said the shift is significant.

"Last year we had about 750 students.. this year we're looking at 1,150," Garza said.

Garza said the largest influx of new students is coming from Tom Browne Middle School. But he said the added enrollment does not necessarily mean more crowded classrooms.

"Because CCISD guarantees that every school that closes down those teachers will have a job. We actually have more teachers than we would need. My expectation is that class sizes are going down," Garza said.

Last year, Garza said class sizes were 27-28 students. This year he estimates 24-25.

Some of those added teachers and staff members are also making the transition to Grant.

Raquel Ramos, a student support specialist who came from Martin Middle School, said leaving her former students behind was emotional.

"My Trojans! I'm going to miss them so much," Ramos said.

Ramos said her goals remain unchanged: support students, keep them in school and set them up for success. She said seeing the new student body at orientation renewed her excitement for the year ahead.

"And to come in and see this big train of students coming in for an orientation. I was in awe. I'm excited for the new year now," Ramos said.

To help ease the transition, the district is upgrading facilities at Grant, including replacing carpet, adding new smartboards and making other improvements. Garza said the level of district support has given him confidence heading into the school year.

"What helps me sleep at night is knowing how much district support we have. Like I said the very next day we had people from downtown who said 'Let's walk around the building show us what you need to get your campus ready,'" Garza said.

Garza said his top priority during student orientation was reassuring parents that the school is ready for the challenge.

"The number 1 thing I wanted them to walk away with is knowing that we're prepared and we're ready," Garza said.

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