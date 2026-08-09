CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is heading into the new school year with 68 active bus drivers and 50 open positions.

Kyle Peliche, CCISD's director of transportation services, said the shortage is part of a nationwide problem school districts have been dealing with for years — and it has even put him behind the wheel.

CCISD bus driver shortage: 50 vacancies open as school year begins

"We step in to drive the buses due to the shortage," Peliche said.

The shortage comes as the district is also adjusting to significant changes. Seven CCISD campuses closed this month, which Peliche said has added to the transportation workload.

"We've had to add several bus route services for several students... so that increased our route services quite a bit," Peliche said.

To attract more drivers, CCISD raised its starting pay to $19.50 an hour within the last month. Requirements for the position include being at least 21 years old, having an acceptable driving record, and passing background checks.

Peliche said the district's new bell schedule should help maximize the drivers currently on staff.

"Everyone knows the bus driver is the first person that a child sees that's associated with their education experience," Peliche said.

As students return to school, Peliche is asking families to expect some delays during the first week as routes adjust and traffic around campuses picks back up.

Those interested in applying can visit https://www.ccisd.us/page/jobs-and-applications-for-employment/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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