The Kansas City Royals select Sinton's Blake Mitchell at No. 8 in first round of MLB draft

Just a few weeks off the heels of an appearance in the 4A UIL Baseball State Tournament, Sinton's Blake Mitchell now has a decision to make on the next steps of his career.

Mitchell — the top ranked high school catcher in the nation — was selected at the No. 8 spot in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

In November, Mitchell inked his national letter of intent to play baseball at Louisiana State University.

However, Blake's mother Jennifer Mitchell confirmed he will forgo attending LSU in order to go pro in the Royals farm system.

The two-time Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year was a projected first-roundpick at the beginning of the season as one of the top 25 high school prospects in the country.

During the season he continued to climb as high as the nation's fifth best prospect in 2023 by the Prep Baseball Report.

He was the MVP for the 2022 Under Armour All-America game, a Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason First Team All-American, a MaxPreps All-American and he was part of the gold medal winning WBSC Baseball World Cup team in 2022.

Mitchell and the Sinton Pirates went to three straight UIL state tournaments and the squad won one 4A state championship in 2022.

He finished out his final season batting .457 with 15 doubles, 42 RBIs and six home runs. He stole stole 41 bases, scored 48 runs and was able to take 61 walks.

Mitchell is the fourth ever Sinton baseball player drafted within the first 10 rounds.

He is the first person in the Coastal Bend drafted in the first round out of high school since Carroll High School's Courtney Hawkins in 2012, who was selected at 13 by the Chicago White Sox.

Mitchell is the latest player drafted from the Coastal Bend since three others in 2021.

