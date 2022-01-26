Sinton baseball player Blake Mitchell has big league dreams

SINTON, Texas — High school baseball practices are underway in South Texas and the Sinton Pirates are pre-season number one in class 4A according to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

They are loaded with eight players who have already committed to play college baseball. Junior Blake Mitchell has committed to play at LSU, but on Sunday night he was featured on national television when the MLB Network included him among the top 25 high school prospects in the country.

"It was very exciting to be on the show and big accomplishment for me," said Mitchell. "Not a lot of kids get that opportunity . Harold Reynolds really liked my left handed swing and how I can play all over the infield."

"He will have an opportunity this summer to practice with former major league players and the learn the game more," said Sinton head coach Adrian Alaniz. "A lot of major league scouts will get a chance to see what he can do."

Mitchell is a multi-position player. He can catch, play shortstop and even throw a 95 mph fastball. There is a good chance he could be selected in the first or second round of the major league draft after his senior season. He could be faced with a tough decision. Go pro or attend college?

"That would be very exciting," said Mitchell. "Right now I am just thinking about how I would like to further my academic and baseball career at LSU."

