Sinton's Blake Mitchell named 2022-23 Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year

Ahead of the second game of the UIL Baseball Regional Finals on Friday, Sinton catcher Blake Mitchell was tabbed as the 2022-23 Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year.

"The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Mitchell as Texas’ best high school baseball player," a release from Gatorade states.

It is the second straight year Mitchell has earned the award for Baseball.

According to the release, at the time he was selected he turned in a .471 batting average with six home runs, 41 RBIs, 47 runs scored, 35 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .692 through 37 games.

He was also the MVP for the 2022 Under Armour All-America game, a Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason First Team All-American and a MaxPreps All-American.

The release states Mitchell was part of the gold medal winning WBSC Baseball World Cup team in 2022, and is ranked as the nation's fifth best prospect in 2023 by the Prep Baseball Report.

On top of his athletic accolades, Mitchell has maintained a 4.24 weighted GPA in the classroom and also volunteers for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Mitchell has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball with Louisana State University, but is also a projected first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the release states.

Along with the award, Mitchell will be also able to present a grant to one of Gatorade's social impact partners as part of Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative.

Sinton takes on Boerne Friday afternoon, for game two of the Class 4A Region IV best-of-three final.

First pitch from Whataburger field is at 4 p.m.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.