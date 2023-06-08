Pirates fall in UIL Class 4A State Semi-final game to China Spring, 8-4.

The China Spring Cougars are moving on in the Class 4A State Tournament, after beating the Sinton Pirates in 12 innings, 8-4.

Every time it seemed a team had a chance to stay ahead, the other fired shots right back, until a stalemate ensued after the Pirates tied the game in the seventh inning.

Aidan Moody hit a rocket toward the wall in the seventh that scored Kash Wood to send the matchup into extra innings tied, 4-4.

Despite opportunities for both squads to score in multiple innings, China Spring was able to capitalize in the end to close it out.

With a runner on after a hit-by-pitch, a ball went to left field that dropped for an error and China Spring was able to set up a four-run 12th inning.

Wood was the catalyst for the Sinton offense going 2-for-5 and the RBI double.

Meanwhile on the bump, Sinton's pitchers combined for 16 total strikeouts led behind Jaquae Stewart's nine in 5 and 2/3's innings.

Moody also went five innings, with five Ks.

The Pirates season is over after what is tied for the second longest game in UIL State Tournament history.

