Sinton baseball players ink National Letter of Intent, includes nation's top catcher

SINTON, TX — Today marked the first day of college signing day for all sports other than football, and the Sinton Pirates' state champion baseball team headlined the day with three NCAA DI signees.

The nation's number-1 ranked catcher, Blake Mitchell, inked his commitment to play for the LSU Tigers. Mitchell's talent behind the plate and on the mound earned him Texas Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2022 spring season, and he is a 2-time team USA baseball alum winning gold this past summer.

Mitchell made his commitment to the Tigers since sophomore year, and it's taken Sinton and his family to get there. He plans on studying Sports Management at LSU. Mitchell's dad played college baseball for Allen JUCO and then McNeese State, so Mitchell has an experience coach in the family.

"It's been me and my dad you know," said Mitchell. "He's been my hitting coach, my everything coach pretty much my whole life. Me and him just growing up and really getting me to shape the player I am today."

Sinton senior shortstop and pitcher Braeden Brown will play for Sam Houston State. The Bearkats love the movement in Brown's slider and curveball. The right-hander loved the environment at SHSU and plans on studying criminal justice.

"I just fell in love with the place," said Brown. "I went up there and took a visit, and I just knew that area being a small town but the baseball is good. I knew that was the spot for me."

Jaquae Stewart will compete with Houston Christian University, formerly known as Houston Baptist University. The lefty is looking to play pitcher and first basemen. He said this was the best opportunity for him, his family and a place where he can study business law.

"I also got blessed with a new coaching staff," said Stewart. "A great coaching staff. I get to play under Lance Berkman, so I mean that's something I'm looking forward to. Just a guy that knows a lot about baseball."