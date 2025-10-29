Crews fighting massive fire at Gregory gin, evacuations underway

4:20 UPDATE:

Gregory city officials are meeting to discuss whether evacuees should be moved from Gregory City Hall to a location in Portland.

4:10 UPDATE:

Four single engine air tankers are in the area trying to attack the fire from above.

3:30 PM UPDATE:

The fire is believed to have started west of 6th Street and Avenue A in Gregory.

The following areas are being evacuated:



Avenue A

Avenue B

Avenue C

Avenue D

4th Street

5th Street

6th Street

7th Street

8th Street

9th Street

North Gregory Street

The City of Gregory has opened City Hall as a temporary shelter.

The fire is currently burning about 40 acres.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Several crews are fighting a massive fire at the cotton gin in Gregory off Highway 181 and Highway 361.

Crews with the Taft, Sinton, and Portland Fire Departments are on scene but dealing with extremely windy conditions and heavy smoke.

There's no word yet on what sparked the fire or how big it is.

Fire officials are asking that if you're in the area, drive with caution.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

