ROBSTOWN, Texas — After a months long investigation, the final suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Robstown teen is now in custody.

According to Chief Mike Tamez, 17-year-old Gauge Lopez was arrested for the death of 14-year-old Shawn Sanchez. Chief Tamez announced the update on Facebook Wednesday night.

Robstown PD: Fourth and final suspect arrested for teen's murder

As KRIS 6 has extensively reported, Sanchez was fatally shot in November 2025. Chief Tamez stated Lopez was the fourth and final suspect connected to the months long case.

"This has been a long process and hopefully working side by side with our Nueces County District Attorney's office, we will be able to receive justice for the Sanchez family," Tamez said.

Three others have already been arrested in connection to the shooting. 23-year-old Dominic Guzman, 19-year-old Elias Rivera, and an unnamed juvenile. Chief Tamez announced all four suspects have been indicted for capital murder.

Sanchez's death was the city's first homicide in two years, deeply shaking the community. Chief Tamez acknowledged this to the public in his video.

"I hope you rest a little easier tonight knowing that we have our fourth capital murder suspect in custody."

KRIS 6 News will continue to keep you updated on this case.

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