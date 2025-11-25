Robstown community remembers 14-year-old Shawn Sanchez

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Nearly a week after the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Shawn Sanchez in Robstown, community members are remembering him as a loving teenager with a good heart while the murder investigation continues.

The shooting marks Robstown's first homicide in two years and has deeply shaken the community.

Pastor Raul Elizondo of New Life at the Cross Church, who is close to Shawn's family, said the entire city is mourning the loss. He told KRIS 6 Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina how the family is choosing to remember Shawn.

"That he had a good heart, that they loved him, that he loved his family, that he wanted to do the right thing. He wanted to help others," Elizondo said.

Shawn's sister, Syrina, shared a statement describing her younger brother as silly, affectionate, and someone who loved giving hugs.

Shawn was my little brother, and we were so close that people often thought we were twins. He was the sweetest, funniest, and kindest person ever, but he was also very quiet. He would make me talk for him everywhere we went, and I never minded it. He wouldn’t bother anyone unless they bothered him first.



Shawn was also such a silly person. He loved giving me hugs all the time — there wasn’t a day when he didn’t. We were always arm in arm, no matter where we were. When we were looking through pictures recently, we noticed that in almost every one, we were standing right next to each other.



His favorite things to do were listening to music and relaxing. He loved his friends and was always with them. Every day, he would ask my mom if he could go see them. He was kind to everyone at school — he was even friends with most of the staff, and they all loved him. Honestly, everyone did. It was hard to dislike him, and if anyone did, it was only because they never got to know the real him.



He was very close with our mom, too. He loved to lay next to her and just be with her. She wasn’t the type to give hugs, so he would force hugs on her and cuddle with her while they watched TV or while she cooked. He was the most affectionate person I knew.



I loved my brother, and I tried hard to show it. He would come into my room and lay on top of me for the longest time, just talking, and I would do the same with him. I’m glad that the last thing I told him was that I loved him — and that I gave him a hug.



A friend of Shawn, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, also spoke about Shawn’s love for his family.

"Even at home, he would grab his phone and take a picture of his mom. She would laugh and tell him to stop because she was trying to get things done around the house, and he would just go and bother her," the friend said.

According to Ramon Funeral Home, Shawn was a freshman at Robstown Early College High School. His obituary said “he was excited for the future that lay ahead, full of dreams, possibilities, and moments he never got the chance to live.”

"He was trying to do better for himself, his family… people… people just took that from him," the friend added.

Pastor Elizondo said he is now guiding Shawn's family through this difficult time.

"This will not be in vain. This will bring the family closer together, and I believe it will bring our community of Robstown together," Elizondo said.

If you want to help the family during this time, click here for the GoFundMe.

