Robstown Police say the shooting that killed 14-year-old Shawn Sanchez on Tuesday is connected to a separate shooting that injured a 16-year-old just two days earlier.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Figueroa Square Apartments for reports of gunfire.

Investigators say a silver Chevy truck drove into the complex, several men got out, and opened fire — killing Sanchez, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Robstown Police link Tuesday murder of 14-Year-Old to weekend shooting

Detectives now believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute involving a group of local teens.

Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez confirmed the connection between the two incidents, calling it a continuation of the violence that began with Sunday’s shooting.

“There is a nexus between the two shootings, and some stemmed with money owed to an individual,” Tamez said.

Sanchez’s death marks the city’s first murder in two years. Tamez says detectives have been working around the clock on the case.

“Some of these individuals haven’t even slept since yesterday… but it’s a relentless persistence to make sure the family gets justice,” he said.

Sanchez was also a student at Robstown ISD, prompting safety concerns from parents. District leaders contacted police to request additional officers at campuses this week.

“They reached out to see if we could have additional officers at the schools just to make sure we’re there for the safety of the children,” Tamez said.

Police are continuing their investigation and are urging the community to come forward with any information or signs of potential retaliation.

“The police can do but so much. If I could have a police officer live with one of these juveniles and babysit them, I would — because I know that would prevent this,” Tamez said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Robstown Police.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!