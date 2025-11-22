ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown City Hall was filled with concerned officials on Thursday as representatives from the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Constable Precinct 5, Robstown ISD, and other agencies came together to address recent gun violence in the community.

The meeting began with a prayer led by Joel Garza, pastor at The Bridge Church, then following one by Raul Elizondo, Pastor at New Life at the Cross.

Local officials unite to address community safety after recent Robstown violence.

Officials shared a unified message of commitment to community safety. Javier Zapata, Robstown fire chief, emphasized their readiness.

"To protect our city, our schools and every citizens. We are prepared, we are coordinated, and we are committed," Zapata said.

The recent wave of gun violence has left many Robstown residents concerned about their safety, particularly regarding their children. Many parents pulled their children out of Robstown Early College High School on Thursday after rumors spread of an online threat.

In response to these concerns, KRIS 6 News spoke one-on-one with Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig about safety measures being implemented.

"We've added additional law enforcement presence, we've ensured our metal detectors are up to par, we've ensured a high visibility of our staff," Dr. Puig said.

Dr. Puig said the district is providing mental health support to students. Although the shootings did not happen on school grounds, he assured that schools remain a safe haven for students.

"Let's continue to lead by faith and not fear, and let that be our compass," Puig said.

All officials shared the sentiment that while they stand with the city, they ask citizens to do their part to keep everyone safe.

"We'll pick up the pieces when your kids make mistakes, trust me we'll be there. But your job is to keep them from making those mistakes. And that's the message that I ask everybody in this room to stand behind me with. We will do our jobs but parents need to step up and do their job," Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

