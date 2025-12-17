Bond reduction denied for suspect in Robstown teen murder case

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A judge denied a bond reduction request for one of the suspects charged in the murder of 14-year-old Shawn Sanchez in Robstown last month.

Dominic Guzman, 22, appeared in court Tuesday morning for a bond reduction hearing in the 319th District Court. Judge David Stith denied the motion to reduce Guzman's $750,000 bond, and he remains in Nueces County Jail.

Last week, 18-year-old Elias Eric Rivera also had his bond reduction request denied. Rivera is being held on the same $750,000 bond and is also charged with murder in Sanchez's death.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators say Rivera fired the first shots in the incident. Investigators say Guzman drove the getaway vehicle.

Robstown police also confirmed that a minor who was being held on unrelated charges is now charged with murder in connection with the case. He is currently in the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center. Police say the minor is the one who lured Sanchez out of the Figueroa Square Apartments.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Robstown Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact them at (361) 387-3531 and ask for Detective Roman Peña.

