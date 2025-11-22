Second arrest made in fatal shooting of Robstown teen

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Shawn Sanchez.

According to police chief Mike Tamez, 22-year-old Dominic Guzman was arrested and charged with the murder of the teen. This comes after Wednesday's arrest of 18-year-old Elias Eric Rivera, who was also charged in connection with Sanchez's death.

"It's been a rough time in Robstown this week," Tamez said. "This is our way of hopefully allowing our citizens to rest a little bit better at night."

As KRIS 6 news first reported, Sanchez was shot outside an apartment complex on Ruben Chavez Road on Tuesday. A juvenile suspect is also in custody on an unrelated charge.

Robstown police say they are still looking for at least one other suspect in the case.

According to investigators, Sanchez's murder was connected to the shooting of a 16-year-old boy over the weekend. 17-year-old Salvador Hernandez was arrested for his role in that shooting.

Chief Tamez said the incident remains under investigation and there could be more arrests.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 news for the very latest.

