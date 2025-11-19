NEW DETAILS: Robstown man accused of shooting 16-year-old boy Sunday claims self-defense

KRIS 6 News has obtained the arrest report for 17-year-old Salvador Hernandez, the man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in Robstown early Sunday morning.

According to the report, officers found the shooting victim bleeding on a back porch of a home on the 700 block of West Avenue C just after 2:30 a.m.

The victim had been shot in the shoulder, chest, and leg area.

Shortly after, they learned the boy had been shot on the 700 block of West Avenue B, where several spent casings were found in the backyard along with the victim's shoe.

Witnesses told investigators the boy has been shot by 17-year-old Salvador Hernandez. Those officers later found the handgun used in the shooting in the bathroom's trash can under a trash bag.

Police then took Hernandez into custody.

According to the report, Hernandez told detectives he shot the boy after the 16-year-old put a handgun to his head.

The report states "Salvador claimed he feared for his life, so he shot at the 16 yom (year old male). Salvador claimed the 16 yom (year old male) was there to take a handgun back."

Hernandez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still in the Nueces County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

