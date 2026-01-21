ROBSTOWN, Texas — A wave of tragedies has shaken the tight-knit community of Robstown, where six people died in two separate crashes within days of each other. Now, local leaders are offering messages of comfort and hope as residents grapple with immense loss.

"It is a very hard time in a small community like ours, everyone knows everyone, you either know them personally, or you're related to someone or to them," Robstown Mayor Mary Ann Saenz said.

The losses hit particularly close to home for Saenz, who serves as both mayor and educator in the community.

Robstown mourns six crash victims, prompting calls for faith, unity

"It is something that is personal to me as an educator. They were friends of mine. They were colleagues of mine. I was their teacher," Saenz said.

Six lives were lost this past weekend in two separate crashes. On Thursday night, 35-year-old Randy Rubio, his 4-year-old daughter Eden, and his 12-year-old stepson, Connor Zapata, died at County Roads 77 and 36. Saturday morning, Robert Barrera, Roxana Ybarra, and her husband, Marcus Ybarra were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 59 North.

These tragedies follow the death of 14-year-old Shawn Sanchez — Robstown's first murder in two years.

At Saint Anthony Catholic School, students and staff are finding ways to cope by sharing memories, praying together, and leaning on one another. Principal Anna Gonzalez remembers Connor as a sweet child who brought joy to others.

"They were remembering just how funny he could be. He was a little shy, he liked to make his friends laugh and just a really sweet, sweet kiddo," Gonzalez said.

The school community is also mourning the loss of Roxana Ybarra.

"Roxy was well known too in the parish community, and so she's going to be very well missed," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said community members have come together to make sure the lives lost are remembered.

"Right now, we're leaning on prayer. We're leaning on each other in order to navigate this tragedy," Gonzalez said.

That message of faith is being echoed across Robstown. Pastor Raul Elizondo of The New Life at the Cross says faith is helping the community persevere through this difficult time.

"God never promised we wouldn't go through hard times. God promised that in the hard times he would be there, so I think faith is a key element and be able to survive things like this… just knowing that we're not alone. In times like this, I think it is important for us to keep persevering and going forward," Elizondo said.

Despite the heavy hearts across the city, faith leaders believe this tragedy will bring out the best in Robstown as the community rallies around families in need.

"I think this is gonna bring the very best out of Robstown… because there's some families that are in need right now and these moments, I think, make us remember what's important, you know, we can put things aside and say, hey, these families need us," Elizondo said.

There is a plate benefit being held by Randy Rubio's friends on Saturday January 24th at 10am until they sell out. It will be located at 306 W Ave J, Robstown, TX 78380 (O'Reilly Auto Parts). Click here for more information.

Another plate benefit for the Rubio and Hernandez family will be held Sunday January 25th at 11am until they sell out. It will be located at 506 Western Ave in Robstown (Vasquez Drive Thru). Click here for more information.

The Zapata family have set up an official GoFundMe for Connor's funeral expenses, click here.

St. Anthony School will have a family rosary night for Connor and the Ybarra family on Thursday January 21st at 6PM. It will be located at St. Anthony Parish Hall. Click here for more information.

As of now, there is no word on a vigil/benefit for the Ybarra/Barrera family.

