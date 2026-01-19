Father, 2 kids killed in Robstown crash

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A father and two of his children died following a devastating crash Thursday night at a rural intersection southwest of Robstown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Randy Rubio, 35, of Corpus Christi, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2005 Buick Rendezvous was struck by a 2019 Ford Ranger that ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 77 and County Road 36. The crash occurred at approximately 9:44 p.m. on January 15.

Rubio's 4-year-old child died early the following morning after being transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital. His 12-year-old child succumbed to injuries on Sunday, January 18.

A third child, age 5, was also critically injured in the crash and transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital. The condition of this child has not been released.

The preliminary investigation revealed the Ford Ranger was traveling westbound on County Road 36 when it disregarded the stop sign and struck the Rendezvous on the driver's side. The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway.

The driver of the Ranger was transported by Halo Flight to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in Corpus Christi.

